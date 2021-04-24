Paw Prints: Anti-tethering Laws Could Help Prevent Violent Dog Attacks

A chained dog experiences life with boredom and loneliness. They yearn for freedom. According to the Humane Society of the United States and the U. S. Department of Agriculture, chaining a dog is inhumane. Dogs are social animals that thrive on human and animal interaction. Studies show that a dog left chained in one spot for hours, days, months or years suffer from psychological damage. A dog that was once friendly now has the potential to become neurotic and hostile.
A tethered dog can potentially be dangerous to humans. Because dogs are naturally protective of their territory, they can become highly aggressive. A chained dog often feels the need to attack any unfamiliar person or animal. The Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association stated that 17% of dog attacks on humans that were fatal between 1979 and 1998 were restrained on the owner’s property at the time of the attack. Often the victims are children that are unaware of the dog until it is too late. Chained dogs are 2.8 times more likely to bite, and dogs that are male, chained, and unaltered are the most likely to bite.
Frequently, chained dogs become vulnerable to abuse from other animals, humans and biting insects. They also are sometimes targets for thieves looking to sell to laboratories or bait for dog fighting. Dogs can also be strangled to death by tangled chains.
Studies show that a chained dog rarely receives adequate care. They usually receive sporadic feedings, suffer from overturned water bowls, experience extreme temperatures, and receive little or no veterinary care. Often the neck of a chained dog becomes afflicted with sores from constant pulling trying to get loose. There have been cases of dogs with collars embedded into their necks from neglect. Over time dogs become anxious and difficult to approach, thus making it difficult for them to get even minimal attention. They often must live, eat, sleep and eliminate all in the same area, which typically consists of dirt or mud.
Some communities have passed laws regulating tethering. They either prohibit the practice as a means of confinement or prohibit dogs from being chained for more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period. Tethering is a cruel means of confining a dog. A dog becomes frustrated from social isolation as he becomes only a shell of his former self. Now helpless and in isolation, he can only lay and watch the world go by.
Pet of the Week
Tylen is a 5-year-old Golden Retriever Chow mix found lying in the middle of a road on May 19, 2020. This handsome guy is fantastic on a lead and a dream to walk. Instead of dog treats, it takes a breadstick to coax him to sit. Loyal and sweet, Tylen will make a great companion. There was one incident at the shelter: A staff member was walking him, slipped and slid down a hill and he helped her get up. His adoption fee is $150 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Tylen.
