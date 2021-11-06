Paw Prints: Annual veterinarian exams can help pets live longer

Pet of the Week: Martini is a 2-year-old domestic short hair mama taken in as a stray with her three kittens on Aug. 3. She's not much of a conversationalist, but she is a fantastic listener. Very laid back, she enjoys curling up in her cat bed, but also likes to stretch out and roll around. She loves a rub on her chest and her belly. She's okay with being held, but prefers to be petted. Martini's adoption fee is $70 at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to adopt Martini.