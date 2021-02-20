Paw Prints: Animal cruelty can be a sign of family violence

Pet of the Week: Monarch, 13, is a domestic short hair Calico taken in as a stray with a pelvic fracture on Dec. 15. Confined rest is the only treatment and Monarch is making good progress. An avid cat napper and deep sleeper (sometimes she scares us!), Monarch's natural inclination to rest has been just the remedy she needed. As soon as she senses your attention, she begins purring irresistibly. And now that her hips are doing better, she also gets up to greet visitors. Monarch is a friendly love bug who adores affection. Her adoption fee is $40. She is spayed, current on shots, has been wormed, treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and is FIV/FeLV negative. To meet this beautiful butterfly call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126.