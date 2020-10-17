Paw Prints: A baby animal alone doesn’t always mean it’s an orphan

Pet of the Week: Magpie is a domestic short-hair Tabby taken in at 10 weeks old as a stray on Aug. 7. She was running around a parking lot trying to get into car engine bays. Magpie's a calm and gentle kitty whose low-key demeanor is the perfect compliment to her roomies, Heathcliff and Elvira (also easy going). The three of them often take turns snuggling and napping together. Magpie is a sweetie who can be skittish at first, but sheds her insecurity with either a little loving or playtime with a teaser. Her adoption fee is $75 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Magpie's a soft, silky purring kitty who'll perk you up. Call 812-446-5126 or fill out an application online.