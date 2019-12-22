Paw Prints: 2-year-old Weston

Weston is a 2-year-old kitty taken in as an injured stray on March 24. He’d sustained several severe bite wounds to his right ear, body and rear right leg, some of which had become infected. It was uncertain if he’d be able to keep his leg, but Weston proved to be a strong fighter and all injuries are healing well. Very personable, Weston adores attention, enjoys conversation and will follow you anywhere, especially if he knows you’re going to pet and cuddle with him. His adoption fee is $60 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. Weston is such a love bug that he really can’t seem to get enough of his people — he just needs one though and as the only pet ... is that you? Visit at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call us at 812-446-5126.