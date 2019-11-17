Paw Prints: 6-year-old Beagle Winchester

Winchester
Winchester is a 6-year-old Beagle reported as a stray in Clay City on Oct. 15. Sweet as sugar and very gentleman-like in his kennel, Winchester sat at his gate and remained there until his lead was on and the gate was opened again. Once on the walk, he desired to exercise his roaming instincts and really preferred to be running free in the adjacent woods to having pictures taken or running in a confined space. Despite having different ideas about what each of us wanted, Winchester tried to comprehend and satisfy. He’s a super little guy who’ll make a wonderfully loving companion. Winchester’s adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Winchester.
