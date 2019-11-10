Paw Prints: 8-week-old kitten Jack

Jack, 8 weeks old at intake, was found as a lone stray kitten on Aug. 1. Difficult to imagine this little guy on his own as this motorific love bug seeks and adores attention. Jack will try to get out in front of Theo and Ramona, two of his six condo mates, vying to be noticed. Pick up this purring guy and it isn’t long before he’s perched on your shoulder, nuzzling your neck and nibbling your ear. Jack is a pirate cat who can’t seem to get close enough. Curious as any feline, he loves to play and is easily engaged. Jack’s adoption fee covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Jack is a doting, swashbuckler whose more precious than silver or gold. Visit Jack at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.