“Simply Patsy,” a tribute to Patsy Cline by Mary Pfeifer will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Boot City Opry at 11904 S. U.S. 41
Pfeifer will pay tribute to Cline, one of America’s greatest female country artists. During the show, Pfeifer will perform Cline’s greatest hits and recordings from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Throughout the evening, Pfeifer will tell stories from Cline’s illustrious career.
Reserved tickets are $20; general admission, $15.
For tickets call 812-299-8521.
