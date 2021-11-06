On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Jackson Township Community Band and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Brazil will present their annual program inside the Clay County Courthouse.
A concert of patriotic music by the JTCB will begin at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., in accordance with the Armistice going in effect at “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” the American Legion and VFW will present a patriotic salute to all veterans.
The JTCB started playing at the courthouse on this date in 1918 when word of the Armistice, thus ending the Great War (later known as World War 1), reached Clay County.
The music on Nov. 11, directed by Matthew S. Huber, will include “34th Division March” by Keith Latey; “E Pluribus Unum” by Fred Jewell; “Americans, We” by Henry Fillmore; “George M. Cohan Patriotic Fantasy,” arranged by Walter Ehret and Paul Yoder; “Sabre and Spurs” by John Philip Sousa; “Sound Off,” also by Sousa; and “The Blue and the Grey Patrol,” arranged by Yoder.
Also, “America, the Beautiful,” arranged by Yoder; “Navy Hymn,” arranged by James Ployhar; “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley; “Over There!” by Cohan; “Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bill Moffit, plus the new “Space Force March” by Sousa; and Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and his arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
