Jackson Township Community Band will perform at the annual Veterans Day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Brazil.
The patriotic concert will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the rotunda of the Clay County Courthouse at 609 E. National Ave. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be appreciated.
When word of the Armistice, thus ending The Great War, later renamed World War I, reached Clay County, thousands flocked to the courthouse to observe the 11th Hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month in 1918 as the Armistice went into effect.
Throughout the day, the Jackson Township Community and Brazil Concert bands entertained the crowd as news from Europe reached Brazil.
Every year since Nov. 11, 1918, the JTCB has returned to the courthouse to celebrate what was called Armistice Day and by 1954, renamed Veterans Day, to honor all American veterans throughout history.
On Wednesday, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, the JTCB will perform “Legion of Honor,” “Indiana Guards,” “Invercargill,” “Shrine of Liberty,” “The Navy Hymn,” “The American Red Cross,” “Semper Fidelis,” “God Bless America,” “The U.S. Field Artillery” and “Over There!”
At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 2 of Brazil will present a program saluting veterans with patriotic remarks, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” firing of the volley, “Taps,” and closing with the “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
