Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society in Hillsdale recently received a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Parke and Vermillion counties for adoption and to ensure they are ready to find loving homes.
With the help of this grant, the organization will offer animals for adoption that are completely ready to go into loving homes. All adoptable animals will be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and tested for diseases and receive preventative care and as well as microchipping. In addition, the funds received will allow the organization to treat serious and costly diseases such as heartworms and parvovirus. Due to COVID-19, the organization has seen an increase in animals moving through the facility and has helped many find loving homes. With these additional funds, the plan is to increase the number of animals that can be assisted, eventually placing them into loving homes.
“The funds allocated by PetSmart Charities will also allow us to utilize additional volunteers and shelter staff to assist and facilitate more adoptions at the Terre Haute PetSmart store,” said Mark Southwick, Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society Board president. “Our physical building literally sits in the middle of a cornfield and is well off the beaten path. In addition, people are sometimes reluctant to come to the shelter since the site of so many homeless animals can sometimes be upsetting. Bringing animals to the Terre Haute PetSmart store provides an opportunity for potential adopters to meet a variety of adoptable animals in a neutral setting.”
Parke-Vermillion Country Humane Society will hold more adoption events in the coming year, Southwick added. “Our adoption events are many times are the only visible interaction with the community due to our location, and create an opportunity to interact with members of the public. This is vital to the success of rehoming animals and has been proven to be very successful. With increased success, our organization will be able to reach out to surrounding communities to assist with their population of homeless animals, potentially saving animals that may otherwise be euthanized due to space limitations. We are extremely grateful to PetSmart Charities and their support of organizations like ours, as they have been and are vital to the success of finding homes for so many animals.”
“Pets can make a house a home,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant manager at PetSmart Charities. “When a person opens their heart and home to a lost or lonely animal, they’re giving the gift of life. These grant funds enable our partners at the Park-Vermillion Humane Society to ensure these pets are as healthy as possible before going to their new homes.”
The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. In addition, anyone can visit with their adoptable cats and kittens in the Everyday Cat Adoption Center located inside the Terre Haute PetSmart store or attend their bi-weekly adoption events from noon to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday in the Terre Haute PetSmart store.
For more details visit www.pvchs.cfsites.org, www.pvchs.org and www.facebook.com/parkevermillioncountyhumanesociety/.
