Parke Heritage students get certified in CPR

Members of the Parke Heritage High School Jobs for America’s Graduate (JAG) class can now add being certified in adult CPR to their resumes thanks to a class by Kimberly Snodgrass.
Students participating in this certification were Colten Stone, Isabelle Overton, Hermione Reynolds, Salena Drummond, Lyle Wimmer, Levi Markham, Grace Crouch, Ki Ireland, Zane Ray, Brayden Freeman, Grayson Mrdja and Colleen Ricketts.
The JAG program is a state-based, national non-profit organization dedicated to helping high school students achieve success through graduation.
