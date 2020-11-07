The Vigo County Public Library features artist Lynne Dunnavant in a virtual gallery on its Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/34MOReD.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is unable to display River City Art Association’s November Artist of the Month in the lobby of the main branch in Terre Haute.
Dunnavant has always had a love for art and is self-taught. “I painted some during my working years, and now full time since my retirement in 2018,” she said. In addition to watercolors and oil, she also creates with pen and ink.
The Rosedale artist’s work includes rural landscapes, old barns and bridges, flowers, and anything unusual or old and antique looking. She has completed several portraits for family and friends and does commissioned work on a regular basis.
“Art is so enjoyable for me and I hope to improve and expand my talent in a much bigger way in the coming year,” Dunnavant said. “I participate in plein air events in Indiana when I can fit them in my schedule.”
Dunnavant’s numerous awards include a People’s Choice Award at Arts Illiana; Best of Show at Covered Bridge Art Gallery; Best of Show at Little Italy Festival art exhibit; and Best of Show, second place and purchase award at plein air events in Indiana. She recently was chosen to participate in the Construction Fence Mural Project for the new convention center in Terre Haute.
Dunnavant recently published a collection of her oil and watercolor paintings, “Lynne Dunnavant Fine Art,” available on Amazon; and one of her paintings, “The Gathering Place,” was selected by Parke County author Mike Lunsford for his new book, “This Old World.”
In addition to RCAA, Dunnavant is a member of WVAG and Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Covered Bridge Art Association in Rockville, Oil Painters of America and Indiana Plein Air Painters Association.
For all her accomplishments, Dunnavant gives thanks to her supportive husband and family, and “to God, for this gift that I enjoy so much.”
