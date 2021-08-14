River City Art Association member Christel Gutelius is RCAA’s August artist of the month featured in a Vigo County Public Library YouTube exhibition at https://youtu.be/qgYGz5gew-c/.
Natural settings are her preferred subject matter, which she interprets using oil paints as her preferred medium.
“I am most inspired by God’s manifestations in nature and all the diversity of that subject matter,” the Parke County artist said.
“I love being immersed in it, as well as taking it all back to the studio to play and learn and see what I can do with those impressions. I hope other people enjoy my art adventures and can get a sense of the feeling of each piece.”
Gutelius was awarded first place in painting in Wabash Valley Art Guild’s Spring Show in May at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
She also was awarded Most Popular painting in the Abstract April show at Covered Bridge Art Gallery in Rockville.
Gutelius currently has gallery representation in Athens Arts Gallery at Crawfordsville, which hosted her solo show, “Lessons from Nature,” in July.
Artwork in the YouTube exhibit are those displayed during her solo show at Crawfordsville.
For RCAA membership details, visit RiverCityArt.org.
