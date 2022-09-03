Mary Mayhew will have her artwork on display during September at the Vigo County Public Library as the River City Art Association artist of the month.
Mayhew is a painter who is inspired by people, nature, light and color. She finds satisfaction in capturing on canvas the beauty she sees in the world around her, people, and their relationships.
Drawing and painting help her to more fully see and know a subject. Her grandchildren often feature in her paintings. She has continued learning from books and videos, and painting as an amateur artist throughout her life. Recently, she has been taking lessons from Kari Rajkumar of Paris, Illinois. She feels fortunate and blessed to be at a stage of life where she is able to spend more time painting.
Although she is British by birth, Mayhew has lived in Terre Haute for 23 years. She trained as an optometrist in England, but put that aside to raise and home-educate her children, all but one of whom have now graduated.
Mayhew has had paintings accepted to the past two years of the Swope Art Museum Annual Juried Shows, and has won awards in three years in the River City Art Association Annual Juried Show, plus first place in painting in the Wabash Valley Art Guild Show 2022. She has also had paintings accepted to several shows at the Arts Illiana Gallery.
Find more information on the artist at www.marymayhewart.com.
