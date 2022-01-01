Pace Health Connection in Terre Haute and Sullivan provides accessible birth control, and for the month of January, offers interested persons a chance to have a Kyleena IUD procedure at no cost by a licensed healthcare provider.
An IUD is a small, plastic, device that is available by prescription only. The average cost of Kyleena for someone without insurance is $999.28. The month-long Kyleena promotion is provided regardless of insurance status and is giving people the opportunity to save money on not just the IUD, but five years of not having to buy other hormonal types of birth control.
“When it comes to birth control, you should go with what makes sense for your life and your body,” Angie Graber, Health Connection nurse practitioner, said. “If you’re looking for a highly effective, low-hormone option, consider Kyleena. Kyleena is over 99% effective at preventing pregnancy for each year of use, and 98.6% effective over 5 years. It can be used whether or not you’ve had a baby and can be removed by your healthcare professional anytime in case your plans change.”
For more details on the event call Pace Health Connection in Sullivan at 812-638-2998 or in Terre Haute at 812-234-0707; or contact Peyton Jones at pjones@pacecaa.org.
Pace Community Action Agency Inc. is a private not-for-profit Community Action Agency established to provide support services to improve the community and encourage self-reliance. For more details on Pace Health Connection, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; or visit www.pacecaa.org.
