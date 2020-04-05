Head Start and Early Head Start of Pace Community Action Agency Inc. continue to provide educational services to children and families while taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms will be closed until at least May 1, but this date is not definitive. During this time, staff are using technology to stay in touch with families.
An e-Learning webpage has been added to the Pace website. Teaching staff are developing fun and engaging learning activities and videos to share.
“These videos allow children to see their teacher reading a story, conducting an experiment or singing a song. As well, the webpage has fun activities,” said Tanya Bezy, education manager.
The activities are simple activities that parents can complete using items found in their home environment.
Anyone with children from birth to age 5 are encouraged to visit the e-Learning activities page at https://www.pacecaa.org/elearning.
In addition, applications for the 2020-21 school year are still being accepted.
For more details, visit www.pacecaa.org or the Facebook page.
