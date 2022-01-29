Pace Community Action Agency Inc. operates a weatherization program dedicated to addressing energy conversation in Southwestern Indiana homes.
The program works with low-income families to complete non-emergency, energy saving measures such as adding insulation and cleaning and replacing furnaces.
For the first time, Pace will partner with the Environmental Resilience Institute to bring a McKinney Climate Fellow to its service area, including Vigo, Sullivan and Greene counties in the Wabash Valley.
The McKinney Climate Fellows program, a part of the McKinney Midwest Climate Project, is seeking applicants for its summer 2022 program.
The McKinney Climate Fellows program places highly qualified graduate and undergraduate students into fellowships with local governments, corporations and nonprofits all over Indiana, focused on creating and implementing climate and sustainability initiatives.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until Feb. 14, and the Fellows program will select the finalists. Interested candidates are encouraged to review placements and submit an application from https://eri.iu.edu/climate-project/climate-fellows/index.html.
More details on Pace visit www.pacecaa.org or follow in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
