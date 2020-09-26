Even the most well rehearsed live theater productions feature unpredictable moments.
Then imagine a play with actors working in separate rooms, captured by separate cameras, and a behind-the-scenes crew blending those performances in real time to be livestreamed to an online audience. The goal is for the final product look as if the cast is in the same place.
Then imagine the director is making her directorial debut.
Rayanna Bibbs is directing a production of “Detroit ‘67” by the Indiana State University Department of Theater under those circumstances. Bibbs is returning to her alma mater — albeit virtually — to direct four livestreamed performances of the play written by Tony Award nominee Dominque Morisseau.
She isn’t daunted by the challenge, but rather is “so grateful” for the opportunity. After all, acting helped Bibbs overcome her nervousness years ago.
As a young girl, Bibbs had to deliver a speech in her Indianapolis church. “I had terrible stage fright,” she said. “And I ran off the stage crying.”
Not long afterward, she signed up for a theater class at school. “Theater really helped my confidence,” Bibbs said. That assurance allowed Bibbs to return to her church and give a speech “confidently.”
Her acting and drama performances highlighted Bibbs’ years at Ritter High School and then ISU, where she’s also acted in summertime productions at Crossroads Repertory Theatre on the university campus. Before graduating from ISU in 2015, she took a directing course. Those lessons proved fruitful.
Now 28, Bibbs guides young actors as a theater teacher at Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis, a role she’s filled for the past three years. “Detroit ‘67” marks her first chance to direct college actors. She doesn’t intend for this to be a one-time effort.
“I would love to continue directing or performing in shows,” Bibbs said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to come back and direct at ISU, my alma mater.”
Of course, her direction of “Detroit ‘67” will be unlike that of any previous directors on an ISU stage.
If plays were to go on amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in 2020, those would have to happen in a socially distant format without a physically gathered audience. “It was the only responsible thing to do,” said Chris Berchild, a professor of theater at ISU and chair of the department.
Once that decision was made, the next question became “how?”
‘Feeling around in the dark’
Other theater companies around the world are in the process of attempting technologically blending socially distanced actors into a live show viewable through livestreaming in the pandemic. Still, there’s no manual yet on how to pull it off, and those other theater companies have only random mentions of their tactics on social media posts.
“We’re largely feeling around in the dark,” Berchild said.
Until Monday, rehearsals led by Bibbs were mostly Zoom sessions, Berchild explained. The full use of technological aids began early this week. Student cast members living off campus while studying remotely this fall, including one in Michigan, received green-screen backdrops, lighting equipment, high-tech cameras, microphones and costumes. Those on campus are using similar equipment in separate rooms from each other, and Bibbs, who’s living and working in Indy.
They soon discovered the cameras were so sensitive that a character’s teal costume faded into the greenscreen backdrop. “We’re going to keep the good cameras and get different pants,” quipped Alicia Jay, the head of marketing and publicity for ISU’s theater department.
Connecting the performances and separated sets into a cohesive, seemingly normal scene online isn’t simple.
For example, the blocking — or precise placement of the actors onstage — “has been very fascinating,” Bibbs said, with a laugh. “On several occasions, I’ve said, ‘I wish I was in the room to place you, and then I’d run away.’”
Instead, Bibbs, the cast and crew — which includes both students, faculty and staff — rely on trial and error. The prime consideration, though, is preventing any spread of COVID-19 while allowing collegiate artists to learn the craft of live theater by carrying out an entertaining, thought-provoking play.
“This is the only time artists have had to reinvent how we do theater,” Bibbs said. “We’ve really had to rethink how to do all of this, because we want to keep people safe.”
And yet feel the edginess of theater. “We still want the idea of live-ness of the theater, that it’s exciting, that it’s now, and that it’s dangerous in a way,” Berchild said.
Re-creating the feeling of ‘67
They’re deploying groundbreaking strategies on a play focused on the conflicted brother and sister characters of Chelle and Lank, portrayed by Sycamore students Amarae Robinson and David Stokes, respectively. The drama unfolds during five days of racial unrest in July 1967 in Detroit. The upheaval — termed a rebellion or rioting, depending on a person’s perspective, Bibbs said — stemmed from a police raid of a “blind pig,” or a speakeasy, that resulted in the arrest of 82 partygoers. Days of clashes between Black residents and police followed, leading to lost lives, injuries and buildings destroyed.
“Detroit ‘67” examines issues of race and the civil rights movement, accompanied by the city’s renowned Motown music. The siblings Chelle and Lank operate one of the after-hours joints in their basement. Their conflict with each other goes beyond the business, according to ISU’s play synopsis, “all spurred on by a mysterious woman entering their lives.”
The play’s social and cultural elements parallel the demonstrations against racial injustices in 2020.
“1967 seems far away in our minds, and it is, for sure,” Bibbs said. “But the issues the African Americans were facing with police departments are issues African Americans are dealing with today.”
Even with the limitations of acting in social distance remoteness for a digital audience, the message of “Detroit ‘67” can still cross those barriers. The audience will use their human senses to envision the conflict. No rioting will happen onstage, for instance, but the sounds of such disruption will be audible.
“We still need to produce the feeling — what did it feel like to live on a street that was blown up? Will your house be next?” Bibbs said.
Though she’s too young to remember the 1960s, the play’s cultural themes aren’t foreign to Bibbs. Her dad loved Motown music and often sang and danced to it in the family’s living room when Bibbs was a kid. “A lot of Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight at the Pips and Temptations,” Bibbs said. Those moments “inspired that creative spark in me.”
So the plot, its connection to 2020 and the tunes are all meaningful for Bibbs. “The story hits home for me,” she said. “So I’m putting my heart on the stage.”
Though Bibbs and the crew would rather be directing, acting and supporting “Detroit ‘67” under pre-COVID normalcy, the online format has created a few advantages, especially for students’ families. “Their parents back home in a different state or country can now see their child back here performing,” Jay said.
Regardless of who watches the four performances of “Detroit ‘67,” Bibbs aims to leave the audience with something to remember.
“I want the people to understand that we are all human beings, at the end of the day,” she said, “and we all deserve the same love, freedom, justice and accessibility.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
To see ‘Detroit ‘67’
• The ISU Department of Theater’s production of “Detroit ‘67” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2 and 3, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.
• Tickets to view the play are $5 per person, available online at indstate.edu/theater. One hour before the production goes online, those ticket buyers will receive an emailed link to stream the video.
