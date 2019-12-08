Col. (Ret.) David W. Eberly, a former F-15E pilot, who now resides in Williamsburg, Virginia, recently returned home to Brazil, Indiana, to be honored by local residents and later to accept induction into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame.
Col. Eberly is a native and long-time resident of Brazil who participated in the initial strike into Iraq in 1991. On the fourth night of the campaign he was shot down and after evading the enemy for three days was captured on the Iraq-Syria border. He spent nearly five weeks in captivity in a Baghdad prison where, as the highest ranking prisoner of war, he was responsible for all other American prisoners of war until he was repatriated on March 5, 1991.
Eberly told a group of veterans, local military personnel, citizens and local dignitaries who gathered at the Clay County Historical Museum Nov. 7 to honor him and other veterans, that he was honored to have served his country and his community. He cited mentors like Brazil residents Jim and Bill Middledorf, both who served in World War II, and said he was honored when it came time for him to serve his country and follow in their footsteps, as well as many others from this small town and county who served.
“I stand in the shadow of people who grew up here and served. Some didn’t make it back. Many died serving this community and this country,” he said.
Eberly was introduced by Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham and Historical Society member Robert Hostetler. Clay County Commissioner’s President Paul Sinders also welcomed Eberly and other veterans present saying that in this county, “Our blood is red, white and blue. We stand for the flag ... We recognize, salute and say thank you to our veterans, our great American heroes.”
Following the formal event, in a private conversation, Eberly compared growing up in Brazil to the 1988-1993 television show “The Wonder Years,” a comedy-drama about a teenager growing up in a suburban middle-class family during the ‘60s and ‘70s in America. It was a simpler time when Eberly was a newspaper delivery boy, he said. It was a more innocent, patriotic, church-going era. He recalled the flags that lined the courthouse lawn on each Memorial Day and Veterans Day in Brazil and mentioned again his military mentors, saying he appreciated it when he got the chance to serve his country and was honored to be deployed to the Gulf.
Hostetler and president of the Clay County Historical Society, Vickie Mace, nominated Eberly for the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame. They had a couple of surprises on hand for him during the meet-and-greet. In Eberly’s published book that tells of his faith and experience as a POW entitled “Faith Beyond Belief, The Journey to Freedom,” he mentions that a local sheriff’s deputy told his parents that he was missing in action, but he was unable to name that deputy. Hostetler and Mace arranged for Harold “Buddy” Knox to greet Eberly. Knox was the deputy who went to the Eberly home around midnight with Lt. Col. Ted Wright from the Air Force ROTC office at Indiana State University to tell Eberly’s parents that their son was MIA and shared the terrible news that “ ... no chutes were sighted and no radio contact was received.”
Knox told Eberly, “That was one trip I would just as soon not have taken.” However, Eberly tells in his book that his mother and step father were calm and accepting when Knox and Wright appeared, trusting the Lord from the beginning of this nightmarish situation. He says in the book about his mother’s reaction: “A very strong believer, she too put her trust in the Lord. ‘We just have to believe that God’s watching over him. I feel like he is alive ... I feel I can see him walking around in a foreign country,’” he quoted his mother.
Another surprise for Eberly was the presence of local resident Cindy Grove who purchased bracelets that were sold locally during the Persian Gulf War. One was inscribed with Eberly’s name on it and the other with “Desert Storm” engraved on it. Grove told Eberly and those gathered that she faithfully wore the bracelets and each day prayed for Eberly and other POWs during the war. Eberly had never seen the bracelets and as is customary, Grove presented Eberly with both bracelets. She afterward said that she had kept them all these years because of their sentimental value and the hometown connection they had. “It was a great honor to meet him and that kiss on my cheek just took my breath away,” Grove said.
Eberly entered the Air Force after graduating from Indiana University in 1969 and served in 18 different locations around the world after earning his pilot wings at Columbus AFB, Mississippi.
He has “flown over 3,400 hours with tours in fighter squadrons in the Philippines, Germany, Southwest Asia, and the United States. During Desert Shield and Desert Storm (1990-1991), he served as the Director of Operations of the Fourth Wing (provisional), flying the F-15E in Oman and from Saudi Arabia,” according to faithbeyondbelief.com.
Eberly has a long list of military medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. On Nov. 8 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame during a Veterans Day celebration at Fort Harrison in Indianapolis. He is one of four Clay County residents to be inducted into the Hall, three of which were nominated by the Clay County Historical Society.
You can read more about Eberly at www.faithbeyondbelief.com, or you can purchase his book locally at Lynn’s Pharmacy in Brazil or online at Amazon.com.
