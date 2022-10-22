The Ouabache Land Conservancy will hold a fall foliage hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
This hike is to celebrate the 13th anniversary of its dedication as a state nature preserve. Ecologist Peter Scott, associate professor emeritus for Indiana State University and an OLC advisory board member, will share about the preserve’s flora as he leads hikers through the tallgrass prairie and approximately 25 species of trees found on the 15-acre preserve.
The preserve is located at 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
No reservations are required for this free kid-friendly program. Attendees are encouraged to wear long pants, hiking boots, or good tennis shoes.
For more information, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
