Ouabache Land Conservancy announced has its 13th Annual Celebration.
The event will begin with a silent auction and cash bar at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm. A buffet dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with food being catered by Federal Coffee + Fine Foods.
A keynote address, “Indiana’s Land & You,” will be presented by Andrea Huntington, executive director of the Indiana Land Protection Alliance.
Members and non-members are welcome to attend with an RSVP by March 6.
Fore more information or to RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/2023OLCAC or contact Denise Marie Sobieski, OLC Treasurer, at dsobieski @ouabachelandconservancy.org.
Anyone wishing to donate items to the silent auction, contact Carissa Lovett at carissa.lovett@terrehaute.in.gov.
To learn more about the Ouabache Land Conservancy, go to ouabachelandconservancy.org or visit its Facebook page.
