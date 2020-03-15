Ouabache Land Conservancy hosting 10th annual meeting

The Ouabache Land Conservancy, a 501(c)3 non-profit land trust, provides land protection services in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. Its 10th annual meeting on April 3 will feature Brendan Kearns as guest speaker.
Food, networking and Kearns’ presentation will take place in the Rod & Gun Steakhouse at 2525 E. Lambert Ave. in Rosedale. Social hour with a silent auction begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
Kearns is an OLC board member, Vigo County Commissioner, and Wabash River enthusiast. His presentation, “He Moved the Wabash River,” is a story about a man who moved the Wabash at the southern end of Vigo County in the late-1800s from wetlands to agriculture to publicly owned conservation land.
This event is open to the public with minimum paid 2020 OLC membership of $25 or $15 for new members per couple. The meal cost is additional.
Seating is limited. RSVP by March 26 at www.ouabachelandconservancy.org.
