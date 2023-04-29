The Ouabache Land Conservancy is hosting a free, family-friendly event to get out in nature May 6.
Participants can get their feet wet and explore what lives in Otter Creek from 9 a.m. to noon at Markle Mill Park, located at 4905 Mill Dam Road.
Experience Otter Creek and the Indiana State University Earth and Environmental Systems will discuss mussels, crayfish and lead testing.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management Watershed Assessment and Planning Branch will review fish living in the creek, collected via electroshocking demonstrations.
The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will help participants learn how to identify birds, and the Wild Turkey Federation will discuss wildlife habitat needs.
Ceres Solutions will present about garden fertility while soil testing information will be shared by People Helping Improve Soil Health. The Purdue University Entomology Department will explore invasive bugs and worms.
Dobbs Park and the Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department will be sharing information about the parks.
Other organizations will be set up with more demonstrations and information, such as riverSCAPE, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and more.
Those at the event will get free tree seedlings.
Otter Creek Project Coordinator, Sara Peel said, “We hope to connect local residents with Otter Creek and the things that live within its drainage at Experience Otter Creek. Our goal is to allow people to drop in as their schedule allows.”
Participants can also enjoy free popcorn, hot dogs, drinks, a bounce house and entertainment.
For more information, email ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com. For more information, to donate or join OLC, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org or follow OLC on Facebook.
