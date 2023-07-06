The Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a tallgrass prairie hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, west of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 15.
Phil Cox, Purdue University Extension Educator, and Dr. Jim Nardi, University of Illinois Research Entomologist, will lead hikers on the Julius Trail around the 4-acre tallgrass prairie identifying the native and invasive flora, pollinators and other insects of the prairie along the way. Ten species of native grasses and sedges, including Big and Little Bluestem, Indian Grass, and Prairie Dropseed; and 38 species of native forbs including Wild Quinine, Dense Blazing Star, Mountain Mint, Wild Senna, Compass Plant, Culver’s Root, White False Indigo, and Rattlesnake Master were drilled into this former soybean field in June 2009. In addition, Cox will discuss recommended Indiana-native plants for attracting pollinators.
The preserve is located at 3635 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
No reservations are required for this easy, free family-friendly hike.OLC serves the west-central Indiana counties of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. For more information, to donate or joinvisit: www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
