Ouabache Land Conservancy holds annual celebration

The Ouabache Land Conservancy will host its 12th annual celebration in September.
Jim Nardi will serve as the guest speaker for the event. Nardi is an OLC Board Member, naturalist, gardener, author, artist and a Research Entomology Scientist at the University of Illinois School of Integrative Biology. He and his wife, Joy, are the driving forces behind the creation of OLC’s Atherton Island Natural Area in Parke County. Jim will share the history of OLC’s largest nature preserve during his presentation, “Atherton Island Natural Area: Helping Nature Chart Its Destiny.”
The celebration will be at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm at 5001 E. Poplar St., Terre Haute. Social hour with an on-site silent auction and cash bar begins at 5:30 p.m., with a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.
This event is open to the public with a minimum paid 2022 OLC membership of $25 (per couple/family) or $15 for new members (per couple/family). The Butler’s Pantry catered meal is an additional $50 per adult. Meals for a child (under 12) is $12 for a chicken tender plate or $15 from the buffet.
An RSVP (with any dietary restrictions) and a mailed check for a 2022 membership and/or meals are required by Sept. 9.
For more information and to RSVP, please visit bit.ly/2022OLCBanquet. Contact Denise Marie Sobieski, OLC Treasurer, with any questions about making reservations, the buffet, or making a donation to the silent auction at dsobieski@ouabachelandconservancy.org.
The non-profit land trust provides land protection services in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.