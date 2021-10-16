Ouabache Land Conservancy’s 11th annual celebration is scheduled Oct. 28 in The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar St.
Guest speaker Brendan Kearns is an OLC Board member, Vigo County Commissioner and Wabash River enthusiast. His presentation, “He Moved the Wabash River,” is a story about a man who moved the Wabash at the southern end of Vigo County in the late 1800s: from wetlands to agriculture to publicly owned conservation land.
A social hour with silent auction begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public with a minimum paid 2021 OLC membership of $25 (per couple/family) or $15 for new members (per couple/family). Cost of the meal is an additional $25 per adult and $10 per child (under 12).
Reservations (with any dietary restrictions) and payment by mailed check are required by Oct. 21. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2021OLCBanquet/, where the mailing address will be provided.
OLC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit land trust, provides land protection services in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. Contact Phil Cox, vice president of programs, at phil@ouabachelandconservancy.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.