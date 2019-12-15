Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Indiana State University will offer several free presentations in January. OLLI’s target audience is individuals age 50 and older but age is not a restriction.
Schedule
• Sleep, the Body’s Reset Button with Sylvia Middaugh, RDN: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 400. Cost: free.
Find out why sleep is at the very foundation of overall wellness (health). Learn some of the fascinating processes that occur while one sleeps and ways to improve sleep. Middaugh is a nutrition educator/counselor and owner of Nutrition for Healing P.C. connected with the Maple Center. She believes that lifestyle is at the foundation of good health.
• From Amanda to Zerelda: Hoosier Suffragists Who Raised a Ruckus for Women’s Suffrage with Marsha Miller, ISU Research and Instruction librarian: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. Cost: free.
A chronological look at Indiana suffrage history, including Amanda Way, Grace Julian Clark, Mary Garrett Hay, Helen Gougar, Zerelda Wallace, May Wright Sewall. Special focus on Ida Husted Harper (Terre Haute journalist, collaborator with Susan B. Anthony, writing volumes of the “History of Woman Suffrage”), and Eugene and Kate Debs. This presentation also will cover the little known 1917 Maston-McKinley Partial Suffrage Act, the Legislative Council of Women, and the words of Governor Goodrich upon signing ratification.
• Active Day with Mikilyn Schutt, area director for Illinois and Indiana for Active Day, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. Cost: free.
Active Day is proud of its 20-plus year history as the leading provider of adult day health services in the United States. They have about 100 centers now operating in 14 states. Active Day provides the highest quality personalized care to seniors and adults with special needs. There are a total of six Active Day centers across the state of Indiana. Come learn more about their transportation fleet and the many different services they offer.
• Shoulder Pain with Dr. Sameer Bavishi, Orthopedic Surgery: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. Cost: free.
Some people probably don’t think about their shoulders much, until they suddenly experience pain in one of them. Shoulder pain can make a simple act — brushing and drying your hair, reaching behind to put your coat on, or grabbing something overhead — seem like a monumental task.
As one ages, they’re more likely to experience shoulder pain from a variety of common conditions. The pain can come on gradually or abruptly, and it may range from mild to excruciating. Join Dr. Bavishi for a discussion about some of the most common conditions some people encounter, and some tips for how to address them.
For more details and future programs, visit www.indstate.edu/olli or contact Program Administrator Michelle Bennett at Michelle.bennett@indstate.edu or 812-237-2336.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.