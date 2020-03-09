Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Indiana State University will offer several free presentations from March through the end of April. OLLI’s target audience is individuals age 50 and older but age is not a restriction.
March schedule
• TMJ — is there any relief? with Nancy Humphries, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 11, Landsbaum Center, 1433 N. 61/2 St., Terre Haute. Humphries will discuss causes of temporomandibular joint dysfunction which may manifest as jaw pain, clicking jaw, headaches, ringing in ears or limited joint movement. The exploration of the anatomy and how precise intraoral and external massage may reduce or alleviate symptoms will be enlightening.
• “A Citizenship of Her Own: American Women, the Nineteenth Amendment and the Cable Act” with Ruth Fairbanks, free, ISU instructor Department of History, 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 18, 1120 E. Davis Drive, Westminster Village. Connections between citizenship, immigration and family swirl about news cycles today. Beliefs about who belongs as part of the national family have long been tied to understandings about family relationships. Before 1924, American women who married men who were not citizens lost their own citizenship while foreign-born women who married American men became citizens through their marriage. Women’s citizenship, at least that of married women, was covered by that of their husbands. The 19th Amendment led to thinking about women’s citizenship differently. It also gave women political power. In 1922, Congress passed the Cable Act, allowing American women who married non-citizens to retain their own citizenship in most, but not all, cases. This talk will examine the family dynamics of citizenship by exploring a time when American women could lose their citizenship with a walk down the aisle.
• Facing Injustice ... Lynching in America and On the Banks of the Wabash with Gary Daily, ISU associate professor emeritus, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 25, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. Lynching is a dark and grisly side of American history. This program will trace the origins of lynching, detail notorious examples (graphic descriptions will be presented), and tell the story of a lynching in Vigo County. Finally, the work of the local “Facing Injustice” initiative in conjunction with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, will be described. Open discussion on any of these areas will be encouraged. The Facing Injustice committee is anxious to hear from the public on its plans for the future.
• Family Cancer Syndromes with Dr. Rajiv Sharma, free, 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 26, Vigo County YMCA, 1 Dresser Drive, Terre Haute. Sharma will discuss how various cancers are connected and how to test for them. He will explain why it is crucial for families to discuss their health concerns and make a family tree. Lastly, he will explore the role of diet and genetics in cancers.
April schedule
• Life in a Coal Town with Jerry Zanandrea, former curator and director of the Little Italy Festival Town Coal Town Museum in Clinton — April 1 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive, Terre Haute. There is no cost. Zanandrea, lifelong resident of Vermillion County, will present his views on immigrant life and the local coal industry (ca. 1900-1960). He will touch on family life and the rise and fall of coal production in the area. Included will be audiovisual interviews and a film of Clinton-area immigrants telling their own stories.
• “Wilder’s Early One-Acts: Finger Exercises in Preparation for Our Town” with Arthur Feinsod, ISU professor of Theater — April 3 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive, Terre Haute. There is no cost. This 50-minute lecture will focus on playwright Thornton Wilder and his three experimental short works published in 1931: Long Christmas Dinner, Pullman Car Hiawatha and The Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden. Originally performed with little fanfare, these bold experiments, influenced by the Japanese Noh Theatre, have been described as “the workshops, the laboratories” for Wilder’s highly acclaimed Broadway production of Our Town in 1938. To demonstrate some of Wilder’s innovative approaches in stage simplification, most of The Happy Journey will be presented, with a cast that includes local professionals Susan Monts Bologna, Charles Adams and Peter Cianconi. The whole event, with a question-and-answer period after the lecture and performance, will last no longer than two hours.
• Using Soft Tissue Techniques to Improve Function of the Body with Jeff Binder, DC, April 8 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Landsbaum Center, 1433 N. 61/2 Street, Terre Haute. There is no cost. Binder’s presentation will include a demonstration of a few different techniques such as ART, trigger point therapy and Graston to decrease tension, adhesions and pain in muscles and improve their function. Binder has degrees in Chemistry (physics minor), Life Science, Radiology, Doctorate in Chiropractic and Masters in Sports performance. He has been in practice for six years.
• “51/2 Years: An Expat Experience in Cuenca Ecuador” with Robert Levy, ISU Professor Emeritus, April 15 from 1:30-3 p.m. at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive, Terre Haute. There is no cost. “Crazy,” “Fantastic,” “Adventure,” “Why” were just some of the comments from family and friends when we announced in July 2013 that we were selling our house and most of our possessions to move to Cuenca, Ecuador. We arrived on Oct. 16, 2013, to begin our adventure in expat living. And it was an adventure and incredible learning experience both about ourselves and about wonderful Ecuador and Ecuadorian people. The presentation will cover the expat experience as well as some of our travel experiences. We returned permanently to Indiana in February 2019.
• What Matters to You, Not What’s the Matter With You! with staff from VNA Hospice, April 22, 1:30- 3 p.m. at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive, Terre Haute. There is no cost. This will be a discussion on how to start the conversation with your family about voicing your wishes, who will decide if you can’t? This presentation will be interactive through the use of the “Go Wish Game.” This card game gives you an easy, even entertaining way to think and talk about how you want to be treated if you become seriously ill. The game can be used to help your friends and family understand your wishes. This can make it easier for them to follow your wishes when the time comes.
• Life in God’s Country the Man Who Remembered to Interview the Immigrants with Edoardo Lebano, professor emeritus of Indiana University, April 29, 1:30- 3 p.m. at Westminster Village. 1120 E. Davis Drive, Terre Haute. There is no cost. Dr. Edoardo A. Lebano conducted 35 in-depth interviews with 43 immigrants between June 24, 1984, and July 28, 1984, the results of which are detailed in his 2018 book Life in God’s Country. His book is a brief history of Italian immigration in Vermillion County, covering nearly 100 years between 1856 and 1952. Dr. Lebano will speak to OLLI members about several topics from his book. What was immigrant life like? How were they able to survive when the mines were closed either due to strikes or bad weather? How were they able to communicate, not only with local people but also with their fellow immigrants who came from several European regions? How did they overcome hardships, discrimination and prejudices? In addition to transcripts of interviews, Dr. Lebano’s book contains valuable information and general historical data on the history of immigration. Dr. Lebano will have signed copies of his book for sale.
For more details, visit www.indstate.edu/olli or contact Program Administrator Michelle Bennett at Michelle.bennett@indstate.edu or 812-237-2336.
