Originality, powerful voice fuels Tommy Kelly and his band

A niche in local history isn’t the only musical achievement Tommy Kelly envisions for his career, but it’s a nice one.
He and his Tommy Kelly Band mates became the first act to perform at The Mill, a new outdoor concert venue near the Wabash River on Prairieton Road in Terre Haute. It happened June 5. The Terre Haute-based band served as the opening act for rapper Nelly, a rapper with three Grammy Awards. The opportunity came unexpectedly. Nelly’s original opening act canceled on the eve of the show, and Kelly’s band got the call the next morning.
“Which was kind of a neat honor,” Kelly recalled of the moment.
Within hours, Kelly and his band were standing onstage with several thousand fans in lawn chairs, spread across The Mill’s lawn.
“The feeling of walking out there onstage was nothing I’d ever experienced before — such a large and welcoming crowd in my hometown,” Kelly said.
The 35-year-old Kelly grew up in Terre Haute, and lives here now with his wife, Cassandra. As a teenager, Kelly began singing and performing in bands around Terre Haute and the region, and teamed with lead guitarist Jeremy Bates in the popular local group, Elusion. Now, the Tommy Kelly Band — which includes Bates; drummer Tommy Whiteman; bassist Tim Weer; keyboardist Matt Blocher and Kelly on vocals, rhythm guitar and harmonica — also plays Kelly’s original songs in a blend of Americana, blues and rock, if genre labels must be applied. On June 5, the group found themselves warming up a crowd awaiting veteran rap artist Nelly and country-rap duo Locash.
No problem. The band christened The Mill with a soulful version of Kelly’s “Wish I Knew Ya.” The audience hollered and clapped in approval, and the band carried on.
“They responded extremely positively,” Kelly said. “The applause after the first song left me smiling for the rest of that night and probably several nights after that.”
As a result, the Tommy Kelly Band holds a permanent spot as The Mill’s first performers. Forty-seven years earlier, country quartet The Four Guys earned a similar piece of Terre Haute music history by becoming Hulman Center’s first concert act, opening up for Ronnie Millsap and headliner Charley Pride on Feb. 15, 1974.
The performance by Kelly’s group ahead of Nelly and Locash led to return gig to open for classic pop-rockers Three Dog Night and supporting act, singer-songwriter Jay Psaros on July 4 at The Mill. They delivered a 45-minute set and were “a little better prepared,” Kelly said.
He appreciates the confidence of The Mill proprietor Tim Drake, who was Kelly’s classmate at Terre Haute South Vigo High School years earlier. Kelly, Bates and Elusion had also played Terre Haute sports bar Show Me’s, which Drake also co-owns. The talent and style of the Tommy Kelly Band served as “a perfect opener,” Drake said.
The center of the group’s sound is “Tommy’s voice,” Drake said. “There’s just something different about it. He just belts it out, and lets everybody know it.”
Kelly offered a sample of his powerful tenor last month, singing an impromptu version of “Wish I Knew Ya” for a reporter, listening at the singer-songwriter’s home overlooking a lake in southern Vigo County. “It’s about struggling with faith, desiring to know the God I was raised with,” he explained.
Born in Valparaiso, Kelly moved to Terre Haute with his family as a young boy. He later lived in Indianapolis and Arizona. The Indiana State University graduate worked in banking for 10 years, and when his wife started her residency as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (or CRNA), “We decided I would pursue a music career,” he said. A move from San Diego to Terre Haute allowed both to follow that path.
Of course, the nearly universal disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic complicated his music venture. “It seems like a weird time to pursue a music career,” Kelly said, “but I’m sure that’s true in any field.”
The band had 40 performances scheduled in 20 states when COVID-19 began its spread through the country in March 2020. The group wound up playing only six of those gigs.
Still, the Tommy Kelly Band had a source of momentum through the shutdowns and cancelations — a new extended-play album (or EP) titled “Blood Moon.” They recorded seven originals in November 2019 at 1979 Studio in Nashville, Tenn., with producers Jay Tooke and Ashley Wolfe. Kelly and the band impressed Tooke, particularly tracks like the heartfelt “Temporary Star,” the lost-love lament “End of the Story,” and the folksy voice-of-experience number, “Hey, Little Brother.”
At moments, the band’s sound and Kelly’s voice conjure thoughts of Gordon Lightfoot, as well as hints of his influences, such as The Doors’ Jim Morrison, country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson and bluegrass-country-folk artist Tyler Childress. Those resemblances don’t dominate the band’s sound, though.
“Tommy’s definitely one of the most original artists I’ve worked with,” Tooke said earlier this month by phone from Nashville, between sessions. “He’s not trying to be anybody else.” That style “helps him stand out from other artists,” Tooke added.
Kelly chose the seven songs for the EP from more than 100 he’d written between 2018 and 2019. “I think we got a good representation of what I’ve been writing,” he said. “I’m ready to record about 20 more of them.”
Kelly wants the music to blur the genre lines. “Sometimes it sounds like a bluesy song. Sometimes it sounds like a rock song. Sometimes it sounds like a country song,” he said. “But I’ve purposely not tried to write for any one genre.”
The process usually begins with a melody swirling in his mind until it inspires a feeling, “which I use to let that take me wherever it does.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
