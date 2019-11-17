Operation Christmas Child begins Monday

Several sites in the Terre Haute area are among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Monday through Nov. 25.
Terre Haute families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Terre Haute-area residents hope to collect more than 10,001 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 937-374-0761, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Area collection sites:
• Terre Haute First Baptist Church, 4701 E. Poplar Drive: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m.Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 24, and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
• Christway, 2901 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute: 9 a.m. to noon Monday; 6 to 9 p.m.Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24; and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25.
• Oregon Baptist Church, 11200 S Carlisle St., Terre Haute: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24, and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
• Union United Methodist Church, 780 E. County Road 600 North, Brazil: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24, and 7 to 9 a.m. Nov. 25.
• Rockville Christian Church, 292 W. U.S. 36: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 24, and 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 25.
For other drop-off locations use the drop-off locator at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
