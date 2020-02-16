An open house is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 for the new HEbron Home for Boys in the former Lyons Health and Living Center building at 2417 S. County Road 800 West in Lyons.
The new boy’s group home is a ministry of Open Arms Family and Education Services, commonly known as Open Arms Christian Ministries, which has operated near Switz City since 1985.
HEbron is a biblical term that means “The Binding Friendship Place – a Place or Refuge.”
HEbron Home for Boys, a safe place of refuge and hope for a brighter future, will soon accept residents ages 10 through 14 on a long-term basis for therapeutic care. The facility also will accept some younger residents for short-term emergency care.
The HEbron Home will work through an individualized program based off the transcontinental stages of change model. The program will assess a boy’s readiness to make the necessary changes in their lives for a more positive outcome. The staff will work closely with the residents helping them to learn essential life and social skills.
An on-campus therapist will provide family, individual and group therapy to better serve the needs of the residents
The HEbron Home building was acquired as a donation from CarDon and Associates, of Bloomington, in November 2018. There are 24 renovated residential rooms that are decorated in a variety of themes. Of the 24 rooms, all but three are fully or partially funded through the Adopt-A-Room program.
The building also houses the administrative offices for Open Arms along with offices for the Open Arms’ Comprehensive Foster Care program.
Open Arms also operates The Miriam Home of Girls, a group home on its Switz City campus, which also is home to Turning Point Education Center, an adult education program.
For more details contact Nick Schneider, Open Arms Community Relations director, at 812-381-3900 or nick@openarmschristian.com.
