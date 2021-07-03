Open Arms Christian Ministries’ Turning Point Education Center in Lyons consolidated with Wagler Education and Training Center on July 1.
Open Arms has operated Turning Point on its Switz City campus for more than 18 years. The new campus for Turning Point and the 501c3 nonprofit organization is now part of Wagler Raceway Park, just off Indiana 57 South in rural Lyons.
In 2019, Turning Point moved from a temporary classroom building into the former Open Arms administration building on its Switz City campus to make room for growth. With 172 students so far this current school year, Turning Point has now outgrown that location.
Jeremy and Jessica Wagler, owners of Wagler Motor Sports Products near Loogootee and owners of Wagler Raceway Park, have partnered with Turning Point since 2018 in offering welding, CDL and CNC certifications.
Wagler Education and Training Center recently constructed a training center building, which offers ample classroom, training and office space to meet the growing community needs. It will offer the High School Equivalency Certificate, as well as certification in adult education programs – welding, Commercial Driver’s License, CNC Machining, Certified Nursing Assistant through Glenburn Nursing Home and paraprofessional teaching assistant.
The former Turning Point program, which had more than 92 graduates in 2020, has been recognized as one of the best and most efficient adult education programs in the state with a very high completion rate in the 80 percentile range.
Open Arms Christian Ministries will continue to serve children in foster care, the HEbron Home for Boys in Lyons and the Miriam Home for Girls at the Switz City campus.
The former Turning Point building across from the Greene County Fairgrounds on Indiana 54 now meets the growing therapeutic needs to help the traumatized children and youth it serves heal from their past.
“Many of the youth we deal with on a daily basis come from a background of abuse, neglect, alcohol/drug use, truancy, behavioral and psychological disorders," Nick Schneider, Open Arms’ Community Relations director said. "We are equipped to offer therapy, training and support to change their lives.”
Donations to the agencies operated by Open Arms Christian Ministries will continue to be received at www.openarmschristian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 271, Switz City, IN 47424.
