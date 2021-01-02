Online puzzle challenge among January things to do

Two popular scenic locations in Parke County are featured in the Indiana Insider Blog challenge, “Can You Finish These 10 Digital Indiana Jigsaw Puzzles?”
The challenge in the blog at VisitIndiana.com is just one of several things to do in January, including winter fun and trip ideas.
Puzzles include the Bridgeton Mill and the Ladders in Turkey Run State Park.
“One way to pass the time while at home is to complete jigsaw puzzles! It is proven that jigsaw puzzles can sharpen your brain and improve your mood,” the blog states.
“To help you out, we have created ten digital jigsaw puzzles featuring some of the most beautiful landscapes in Indiana. Most of the photos were taken by travelers.”
Each puzzle can be completed on a phone or computer, with difficulty levels ranging from easy to hard. The Bridgeton puzzle has only 96 pieces; The Ladders, 100 pieces. Both are considered intermediate difficulty level.
Once all 10 puzzles are completed, the website offers a link challenging Hoosiers to complete 20 more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.