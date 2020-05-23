On the road again, every day, mother and son

It was Friday, May 24, 2019 — the first day of summer vacation for Elijah Beach. A unique adventure was about to begin for the Parke County teenager.
He and his mom, Cassandra Beach, talked for a few minutes in their Parke County home. The idea of going for a run together came up.
Running wasn’t a foreign concept to either of them. Elijah, who had just finished his eighth-grade year, had participated in track and field since his sixth-grade year at Parke Heritage Middle School. Cassandra had run the Indianapolis 500 Festival Mini Marathon a few times during the past decade. Thus, a jog together seemed like a logical option for the first day of summer.
So, they did.
“We just decided, we weren’t going to sit around and waste our time,” Cassandra recalled.
The next day, a Saturday, she and Elijah ran again. On Sunday, they ran again.
Monday, the mother-son duo made a pact. “We just thought, ‘We can’t stop now,’” Cassandra said. And, they didn’t. Their whim of an idea became a mission.
Today, Cassandra and Elijah will run together for the 365th consecutive day. They’ve run from one to 10 miles a day, in various locations, sometimes just the two of them, sometimes with others, for one year straight. It’s a milestone, but not a finish line, though.
“There is no plan on stopping,” Cassandra said.
It’s already been an eventful run, pardon the pun. Cassandra, 44, and her 15-year-old son have run through 100-degree heat, heavy rains, stiff winds, snow, sub-zero temperatures and occasionally dark of night. “You name it, we were in it,” Cassandra said. They caught the attention of NBC television network’s “Kelly Clarkson Show,” and their interview via Skype aired Feb. 18.
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down normal interactions statewide since March, didn’t stop them, either.
In fact, their string of daily jogs became a healthy activity for the two, with built-in social distancing from others. “It’s a scary time, but it’s kept us sane,” Cassandra said of their running regimen. “It isn’t a chore. It’s like, ‘We get to run today, and we get to go outside.’”
They’ve faced complications. Cassandra and her husband, Brad, and their kids, Alicia and Elijah, took a road trip to Ohio last year. The drive home took longer than they expected. It was after 11 p.m. when they reached Indianapolis in the rain. Realizing they couldn’t get home to Parke County soon enough, they parked the car.
Cassandra and Elijah got out “and we ran around Indianapolis about 20 minutes before midnight,” she said. Their streak was preserved.
It matters to them.
“We have to fit it in,” she said, “and people have to wait on us to get done.” As Elijah put it, “You have to fit in time in your day, even if you’re going to school.”
A thunderstorm last fall threatened to break their streak. After finally finding a window long enough to run that day, the family bought a second treadmill, so she and Elijah could shift to the machines during inclement weather. They opted to keep going outside.
“It’s just no fun to run on a treadmill next to each other,” she said.
And there’s been physical pain.
Last October, Cassandra developed a slight stress fracture in her leg. She kept going. “Some days, I would cry and didn’t know if I’d get through the run,” Cassandra said. “God was good, and he healed me.”
She and Elijah jokingly made a deal. “If either one of us breaks a leg, the other one will push the other in a wheelbarrow,” Cassandra said.
The benefits far outweigh those pitfalls, though, the pair said. The rewards of regularly running were documented in the magazine Runners World in 2018. That report said running makes people happier, helps them lose and maintain weight, strengthens knees and joints, keeps a person mentally sharp, reduces the risk of diseases such as cancer, and adds years to life.
Elijah’s gotten faster, lost weight and gained muscle. Most important, “I feel like my mental enthusiasm has gone up a lot,” he said.
His mom has noticed. “I can tell you his confidence is so much better,” she said, “and his outlook on life.”
Cassandra, who grew up in Indianapolis and wasn’t a runner during her school years, feels rejuvenated, too. A self-employed Etsy dealer, Cassandra said she doesn’t snap at the family as often. “You feel better about yourself. You have more confidence. You know you’re strong, too,” she said.
Cassandra chronicles their feat daily with a photo journal on Facebook, “because I’m sure people don’t believe we’re actually running every day,” she said. That online diary impressed Clarkson’s TV show staff.
“She found us, and it just inspired her,” Cassandra said of the singer and show host. “It really kind of blows my mind that us running every day inspires people.”
Others had joined Cassandra and Elijah on their runs, from time to time, including Brad, once at Christmastime, and Alicia, as well as some friends. Yet, once the pandemic reached Indiana and social distancing was urged, the daily runs usually boiled down to Cassandra and Elijah. “It’s going to be such a good memory for us,” Cassandra said of this mother-son experience.
For now, they intend to keep going. Summer vacation, unusual as it is after a school year that ended through remote learning, is at hand again for Elijah. “We don’t know what the future holds, but for as long as we’re both healthy and can do it, we’ll keep going,” Cassandra said.
She figures that someday, her son might share the experience with his own family.
“I can see him as an adult, talking to his children and saying, ‘Me and my mom did this streak,’” Cassandra said, “and maybe he’ll even have one of his own with them.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
