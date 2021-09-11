National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Harrison chapter, on Aug. 25 witnessed Mayor Duke Bennett signing a proclamation designating Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in Terre Haute.
The goals of the celebration are to encourage learning about historical events that led to the creation of the Constitution, to make certain that citizens understand that our way of life has its basis in the Constitution and to give emphasis to the responsibility that each U.S. citizen has to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution.
For over a decade, Fort Harrison Chapter of NSDAR has promoted these ideas by installing displays in public places such as the former Vigo County Historical Museum, Terre Haute City Hall, the Vigo County Public Library and Vigo County schools. For a number of years, displays also were placed in Clay County schools.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, chapter members have had to refrain from placing exhibits in most of these places. However, last year they created computer folders of many activities for teachers to share with their students. These were sent to each school principal to be passed on to each teacher in the school. That also will be done this year.
In addition, the Fort Harrison chapter will have displays at City Hall and at the Vigo County Public Library West Branch in West Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.