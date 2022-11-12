The Noon Optimist Club, in partnership with League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet, will host its 88th annual “Clothe-A-Child” drive.
The organization is working with educators in Vigo County to determine children who are need. The children, grades K-5, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear, depending on their need.
The annual auction will be held online. To participate, go to terrehauteclotheachild.com.
Anyone interested in donating can make checks payable to Noon Optimist Club and mail it to Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute.
All proceeds for the drive go toward buying new clothes for approximately 1,000 children in the community.
