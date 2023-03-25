The Terre Haute Noon Optimists Club will have its 28th Annual Good Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 7 at VFW Post 972.

The event will cost $12.50 in advance, or $15 at the door. Dinner includes fish, two sides and a drink. Children age 8 and under are free, dine-in only, with a paid adult. Dessert is an extra charge. Carryout will be available.

Advance tickets can be purchased from any member of the Noon Optimist Club or from the following locations: VFW Post 972, 812-235-9720; 7th & 70 Liquors, 812-232-3003; or Pizza City, 812-232-5253.

VFW Post 972 is located at 12th and Mulberry streets.

Proceeds from the fish fry will go toward helping youth in the Terre Haute area.

