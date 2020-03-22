Nomad Yarns has temporarily halted its truck stop schedule to host Virtual Crafting Club meetings from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
“Just because we can’t get together, doesn’t mean we can’t craft together,” the traveling Terre Haute business announced. “We’re going to try a virtual meeting where everyone can sit and work on their craft of choice and chat about what you’re making. Bear with us as this technology is new to us, but we’re going to try and make it a regular Tuesday night thing.”
To participate:
• Install the Zoom app on a smartphone or tablet, or create a free account on a home computer from the website zoom.us
• At 7 p.m. each Tuesday, access the https://us04web.zoom.us/j/931957956 link. The meeting ID is 931 957 956 and the topic is Nomad Yarns Virtual Crafting Club but this isn’t necessary if accessed through the link.
• Click join meeting and select “device audio” rather than dial from phone.
There will be a maximum group limit of 100 people and a time limit of 40 minutes, so if the meeting fills up, try a future Tuesday.
Visit nomadyarnshop.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.