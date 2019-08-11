The next presentation of Mingle with the Mayor, a monthly program which provides an opportunity for community members to meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, is scheduled 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.
The goal of Mingle with the Mayor is to break down barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and have refreshments.
Complimentary pie and coffee will be sponsored by Springhill Village.
Local businesses can support the community-based program by being the monthly sponsor of refreshments. Contact Lori Aplin at 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
