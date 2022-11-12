The Sisters of Providence will host Indiana State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Arthur Feinsod for the next “Faith and the Arts” session of the in-person or virtual series.
The session will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Other sessions will take place Jan. 14, April 1 and June 3 in 2023.
The first half of each session will be a lecture on the available material, with the second half of each session focusing on discussion where all can delve deeper into the ideas presented.Cost is $25 per session and each workshop is independent from the others. The cost includes materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is Nov. 29.
Register online at Events.Sistersof Providence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing jfrost@spsmw.org.
