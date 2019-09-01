The Indiana State Office of Rural Health recently named Dr. Dustin Ellis, a family practice physician at Sullivan County Community Hospital, the 2019 Indiana Outstanding Rural Health Provider for Critical Access Hospitals.
Ellis, a native of Dugger, chose to return to his rural community to provide quality family medicine and OB services to people in Sullivan, Greene and Knox counties. A graduate of the IU School of Medicine Rural Medical Education Program at the Terre Haute campus, Ellis began practicing medicine in Sullivan in 2010.
The Indiana State Department of Health is recognizing Ellis for his contributions to providing and improving rural health care in Indiana. Through his volunteer work with the Crisis Pregnancy Center of the Wabash Valley, and Groups: Recover Together, which offers services and treatment for those battling opioid addiction, Ellis delivers prenatal care for pregnant women who do not have access to health care services. One patient said she is “always treated with respect” and the focus of her care is on education and providing a safe environment for her newborn.
Internationally, Ellis volunteers for New Life Haiti, a mission organization that provides access to health care for the poor in villages in Haiti’s southern peninsula. Patients walk for up to four hours to receive medical treatment at the clinic. In 2018, Dr. Ellis was one of three providers who treated over 600 patients and has been a New Life Haiti volunteer for the last seven years
