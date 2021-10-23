Wacey Robertson of Terre Haute was among 25 artists to participate last week in a Lifelong Arts Indiana learning opportunity provided by the Indiana Arts Commission in Indianapolis.
Informed by field best-practices, Lifelong Arts Indiana empowers artists to develop their own approach to sharing creative experiences with older adults, ages 65 and older, in their community — and provides access to funds to help make it happen, the IAC said in an Oct. 13 news release. After the training, artists were invited to submit a proposal for a $1,000 fellowship to directly apply course lessons to provide a series of arts learning experiences for a group of older adults in their community.
This initiative is made possible by a grant provided by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies. Training, coaching, consulting and resources for Lifelong Arts Indiana have been provided by Lifetime Arts, the national leader in creative aging programs and services.
Visit https://www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/training/lifelong-arts-indiana/.
