Indiana DNR has launched a new interactive website that allows hunters of wild turkey to access spring turkey harvest data as it is accumulated by the state.
Data is supplied by the CheckIN Game harvest reporting system. During the check-in process, hunters report the county of harvest and type of equipment used to harvest turkey. Harvest data is updated daily during the spring turkey season.
This data can now be accessed and viewed at wildlife.IN.gov/10340.htm, where visitors also can compare information regarding individual or multiple counties across the past five years.
Hunters have asked for more detailed harvest data and comparisons between years, and creation of the new website is a direct result of that feedback to DNR.
A fall turkey harvest website will be available at a later date.
