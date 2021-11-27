New book 'Lincoln in Clark County, Illinois' set for December release

A compact history of Abraham Lincoln’s experiences and connections in Clark County is being released in time for Christmas.
Acclaimed writer Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing “Lincoln in Clark County, Illinois,” which features a wide variety of stories on the 16th President in Clark County, many that have never been covered. The book is scheduled for release and distribution in December. A frequent contributor to several area newspapers, Emery has produced 38 book and booklet titles in his career, and has received 14 awards from the Illinois State Historical Society. His latest work is a fast-moving, illustrated, documented study that analyzes the ties of Lincoln to some of the earliest names of Clark County history, including friendships with Marshall co-founder William Archer, Uri Manly, members of the Harlan family, the notorious Charles Constable, and Zadok Casey, for whom the town of Casey is named.
Lincoln’s appearances in Clark County also are discussed, as are voting records, the support of county newspapers, and the county’s reaction to the assassination. In addition, the book includes plenty of narrative on Lincoln’s legal cases in the county, as well as a detailed discussion of the route that the Lincoln family took through the county on their journey from Indiana to Illinois in March 1830.
The Lincoln legacy in Clark County, which is reflected in area statues as well as the old Lincoln Heritage Trail, provides an analysis of the never-ending importance of Lincoln to the area, over 150 years after his death. The work is the most in-depth, well-rounded look at Abraham Lincoln in Clark County that has ever been attempted. “Lincoln in Clark County, Illinois” sells for $15.95 plus $1 tax and $4.05 postage.
To reserve a copy, orders can be placed with PayPal (use the email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com) or by mail by sending name, address, phone and check or money order to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626.
For more information, call 217-710-8392 or email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.