New 200 foot ziplines at The Woodlands

The Woodlands, 101 S. Iris Lane in Martinsville, Illinois, opened new 200-foot double zip lines June 24.
The zip lines were designed especially for the terrain of The Woodlands.
The Woodlands is being developed by Martinsville On The Move in conjunction with the city of Martinsville as a park where adults, as well as children, can have fun.
All additions to the park are with that goal in mind. The 90-foot slide is a favorite of all who come, as are the walking paths and the wood balance equipment.
More walking paths will be added in the near future. As soon as funds are available, outdoor adult exercise equipment and outdoor musical instruments will be added.
Adding a pavilion and restrooms are also future possibilities.
To help in completing this park, either by volunteering or with a donation, contact Brenda Littlejohn, 217-232-3232, or email Martinsville on the Move at mville62442@gmail.com.
Visit The Woodlands, Adventure for All Ages on its Facebook page for more information.
Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to Martinsville on the Move, P.O. Box 464, Martinsville, IL 62442 (add “The Woodlands” in the notation).
