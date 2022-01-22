Visitors to Turkey Run State Park can learn how other species reproduce during Nature’s Mating Game, an event set for Feb. 12 in the park at Marshall, Indiana.
Tickets for dinner, desserts, a cash bar, and a glimpse at the adult side of the natural world are available for purchase at natures_mating_game.eventbrite.com.
The program will cover why Indiana’s wildlife might select a partner, how they mate, and what advantages come with unique anatomy. A humorous demonstration of one of Indiana’s most complex mating strategies will conclude the event.
A couples package at Turkey Run Inn includes dinner, program, an overnight room, and breakfast on Feb. 13 and must be booked through Kristina Hale, sales director, at 765-569-6020 or by emailing khale@dnr.IN.gov.
Turkey Run State Park is at 8121 E. Park Road. Standard park entrance fees apply.
For more information visit on.IN.gov.turkeyrunsp.
