The Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a Local Working Group meeting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Lions Shelter in Fairbanks Park.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and attendees are asked to wear masks and dress for the weather.
Anyone with an interest in conservation in Vigo County are encouraged to provide input on the wide range of natural resource and agricultural concerns which will be used in the ranking of Farm Bill Program applications. Attendees will be asked to rank the Top 10 concerns for Vigo County based on the provided list.
Information discussed and gathered at the meeting will help maintain the highest quality technical assistance and serve as an advisory committee that may be utilized by NRCS for distribution of future conservation dollars.
Individuals who would like to provide input, but are unable to attend, can call the SWCD office at 812-232-0193, ext. 3, to have information mailed or emailed.
