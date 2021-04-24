The 18th anniversary of the National Road Yard Sale Festival will be June 2 through 6 — over 800 miles.
The National Road, in many places known as U.S. 40, was built between 1811 and 1834 to reach the western settlements. It also was the first federally-funded road in U.S. history, and stretches from Baltimore to St. Louis.
The festival was independently created for each community along the National Road to showcase what makes them unique. Past events have drawn in thousands of people to the old pike towns. The yard sale provides travelers with the opportunity to explore the many attractions on the “Road that Built The Nation.” Many people plan future vacations around their yard sale experiences.
Success of the event relies solely on businesses and vendors, as well as people on the National Road to have yard sales to make this an ongoing annual event. It is a great way for local residents on the National Road to make extra money, and promote businesses and tourism. Antiques, furniture, fresh garden produce, glassware and collectibles, and in some locations, Amish treats will be available during the sale.
For details contact coordinators Donna Tauber at 765-987-7565 or Kim Couch at 765-969-7593; or visit Facebook at Historic National Road Yard Sale - US 40 Sales.
