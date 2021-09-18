National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vigo County will host a free seminar with lunch on Sept. 25 in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. Sixth 1/2 St., in Terre Haute. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the seminar starting promptly at 10 a.m.
The four-hour seminar will inform family and friends on how to best support loved ones with a mental health condition. The event also is an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and gain community support.
Seminar topics will include Understanding diagnoses, Treatment and recovery, Effective communication strategies, Importance of self-care, Crisis preparation strategies, and NAMI and community resources.
Attendees will hear personal experiences and receive a handbook with helpful information.
Space is limited to 25 persons. To register, email Cathiejo.laska@aol.com or call 812-237-8223.
